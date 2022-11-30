Rubicon extends partnership with Sweetgreen

Nov. 30, 2022 9:22 AM ETRBT, SGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Rubicon Technologies (RBT) has signed an extended, three-year agreement with Sweetgreen (SG).
  • Sweetgreen has been working with Rubicon since 2016.
  • Sweetgreen is the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, to continue to help expand sweetgreen’s waste diversion efforts, and provide enhanced account management as the company’s lead partner for waste, recycling, and composting services.
  • “Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, and it is a mission that the sweetgreen team has fully embraced since we first began working with them all those years ago. Sweetgreen’s commitment to waste diversion from landfill is a testament to their willingness to put sustainability at the very heart of their business, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come to help create a more sustainable world.”

