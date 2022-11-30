Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent downgraded again due to higher cost of capital
Nov. 30, 2022 9:25 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH), INVHBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Single-family REITs Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have both been cut to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe on Tuesday on prospects for a tough operating environment, an elevated cost of capital, and increased bad debt.
- Recall earlier this week when Raymond James also downgraded INVH and AMH, as a spike in property taxes could be set to slow net operating income growth.
- Meanwhile, the relative outperformance that both REITs experienced since the onset of the pandemic (with increasing occupancy and rate) "will be difficult to continue" given the "extremely difficult comps," Wolfe wrote in a note.
- But there are some positive developments taking hold, some of which include "a very challenging housing market for prospective buyers, a continued need for additional space driven by WFH flexibility, and further Sun Belt migration," the note read.
- Shares of AMH, -0.6%, and INVH, -1.7%, dipped in premarket trading.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Justin Purohit thinks Invitation Homes is a Buy, citing a healthy portfolio with high occupancy and collection rates.
Comments