NEO Battery Materials eyes for permit to open plant in S. Korea
Nov. 30, 2022 9:26 AM ETNEO Battery Materials Ltd. (NBMFF), NBM:CANBM:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- NEO Battery Materials (OTCQB:NBMFF) said Wednesday it has submitted an application seeking a construction permit for a silicon anode commercial plant in South Korea.
- The company intends to set up the proposed plant in the Oseong Foreign Investment Zone, and its local subsidiary NBM Korea will begin initial construction work and contractor bids upon permit approval, which is expected within a month.
- An invitation for bid process will occur to select a contractor for the factory building and once the bidding is completed, NEO and the selected contractor will determine the commencement of construction, the company said.
