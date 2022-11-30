Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that the extended Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever with customers purchasing hundreds of millions of products over the five days.

The e-commerce giant pointed to Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon Devices as the best-selling categories.

The best-selling items on Amazon were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Apple AirPods. Other top sellers included Hasbro (HAS) Gaming CONNECT 4, Burt’s Bees Christmas Gifts, apparel from Champion (HBI), apparel and shoes from New Balance, the Amazon smart plug, Echo Show, and Nintendo Switch.

Of note, AMZN said customers supported small businesses during the holiday shopping weekend, with more than $1B in sales generated.