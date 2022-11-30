Prenetics Global launches $20M buyback program

Nov. 30, 2022 9:31 AM ETPrenetics Global Limited (PRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) announced Wednesday that it has received Board's approval to repurchase up to $20M shares in next 2 years.
  • Genomic and diagnostic testing company Prenetics will also be included as a constituent stock in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong), effective after the U.S. market close today.
  • "We believe the recent volatility not only in the global market but in particular of our shares, driven by the expiry of our lock-up, which are now trading below our net book value of US$207m has provided us with an opportunity to generate strong returns for our shareholders," commented Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung.
  • PRE stock has lost over 50% in the past three months, last traded at $1.81.
  • He added: "Our business fundamentals remain strong with a very healthy balance sheet of US$250m in net current assets, and are on target to deliver an uplifted financial forecast in the range of US$270-280m in revenue and US$47-53m in adjusted EBITDA for FY2022."
  • Earlier: Prenetics Global Q3 2022 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.08, revenue of $79.68M beats by $13.1M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.