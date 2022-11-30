Prenetics Global launches $20M buyback program
Nov. 30, 2022 9:31 AM ETPrenetics Global Limited (PRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) announced Wednesday that it has received Board's approval to repurchase up to $20M shares in next 2 years.
- Genomic and diagnostic testing company Prenetics will also be included as a constituent stock in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (Hong Kong), effective after the U.S. market close today.
- "We believe the recent volatility not only in the global market but in particular of our shares, driven by the expiry of our lock-up, which are now trading below our net book value of US$207m has provided us with an opportunity to generate strong returns for our shareholders," commented Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung.
- PRE stock has lost over 50% in the past three months, last traded at $1.81.
- He added: "Our business fundamentals remain strong with a very healthy balance sheet of US$250m in net current assets, and are on target to deliver an uplifted financial forecast in the range of US$270-280m in revenue and US$47-53m in adjusted EBITDA for FY2022."
- Earlier: Prenetics Global Q3 2022 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.08, revenue of $79.68M beats by $13.1M
Comments