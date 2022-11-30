Copper prices climbed to their best levels in nearly two weeks on Wednesday and are poised for the biggest monthly gain since April 2021, as investors bet China will begin to shift away from strict COVID policies and improve demand for metals.

Benchmark three-month copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently was +2% to ~$8,200/metric ton, the highest since November 17.

Copper touched a five-month peak of $8,600/ton earlier this month but has since pared gains largely on fears that rising COVID cases in China may curb metals demand.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Potentially relevant names include Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Southern Copper (SCCO), Teck Resources (TECK), Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Taseko Mines (TGB) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF).

However, China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index slipped to its lowest reading in seven months, pointing to the potential for a bumpy reopening process.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) +2.2% pre-market; shares have lost 8% YTD but gained 17% during the past month.