Apple supplier offers bonuses to boost staff as it tries to ramp iPhone production: report

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF), is offering bonuses of 1,000 yuan, or $141.11, to employees who refer people who get hired to help boost employment numbers at its plant in Zhengzhou, China in an effort to ramp up production of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone, Reuters reported.

The news outlet, which cited the company's official WeChat account, added that workers would receive 500 yuan if an employee stayed 15 days and another 500 if they stayed a full month.

For comparison purposes, Foxconn workers can make anywhere between 3,000 and 4,000 yuan per month, the news outlet added.

On Tuesday, China relaxed lockdown measures for Zhengzhou, colloquially known as "iPhone city," though some analysts wondered what the tech giant's future in the country would be as it has dealt with production disruption as a result of the country's "zero COVID" policy.

Apple (AAPL) previously warned that COVID-19 restrictions in the world's most populated country would result in lower iPhone 14 shipments than previously expected.

Foxconn has dealt with worker disruptions in recent days as protests against the country's COVID-19 measures have sparked rare dissent amongst its citizens, with some calling for the resignation of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

Earlier this month, it was reported that iPhone production could drop "at least 30%" in November at Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou, China as a result of worker unrest.

On Tuesday, a key analyst said the company's iPhone 14 Pro shipments could be up to 20M units less than expected as Apple (AAPL) deals with supply chain risks out of China.