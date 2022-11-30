SuperCom gets $600,000 in cyber security orders
Nov. 30, 2022 9:39 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SuperCom's (NASDAQ:SPCB) Safend cyber security subsidiary has received orders worth ~$600,000 representing license fees for additional seat expansion and recurring maintenance fees for over 50,000 seats.
- Safend provides encryption and data protection solutions to government and enterprise organizations, including end-point machines and integration with existing government infrastructure and systems.
- The orders include Safend's Protector and Safend Encryptor data protection suite modules and AVScan Integration. Safend Protector automatically detects, permits, restricts and encrypts external media devices. Safend Encryptor provides transparent full-disc data encryption.
