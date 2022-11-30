A Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) activist investor said the chemical distributor should announce a formal sales process after Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF) confirmed it was in takeover talks on Friday. Univar ticked down 1%.

Activist Engine Capital, which has a ~1% stake in Univar, said the company should start a competitive sales process that invites additional parties to bid for Univar (UNVR), according to a letter Engine sent to Univar's board on Wednesday.

"While we acknowledge the industrial logic of a combination between Univar and Brenntag, and believe the synergies would be material, we also note that private equity has been actively involved in the space, including through past ownership of both Univar and Brenntag," Engine Capital Managing Partner Arnaud Ajdler and Partner Brad Favreau wrote in a letter to Univar's board on Wednesday.

Engine Capital highlighted a letter it sent to Univar's board in October and estimated that Univar (UNVR) may be worth $38-$44/share in a takeover based on precedent transactions that point to a multiple of 9x and 10x 2023 adj. EBITDA.

On Monday a Credit Suisse analyst said Univar (UNVR) may see ~$40/share in a potential takeover by Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF) after a report Friday that the companies were in talks. Brenntag could pay 9x+ 2023e valuation for UNVR, Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts wrote in a note on Sunday.