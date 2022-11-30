Philips to explore MRI scanner magnets that do not need cooling to ultra-low temperatures

Nov. 30, 2022 9:43 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

MRI medical acronym Magnetic resonance imaging, inscriptions on wooden blocks, the concept of specialized research in the diagnosis of diseases

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) on Wednesday said it had entered into a research partnership with U.S. company MagCorp to explore superconducting magnets for MRI scanners.
  • Unlike normal MRI scanners, the magnets to be explored under the research collaboration would not require cooling to ultra-low temperatures such as -269 degrees Celsius using liquid helium.
  • "Developing more sustainable alternatives to helium-cooled MRI magnets at a lower cost has the potential to offer significant benefits by making advanced MR imaging available to more patients in more diverse settings as well as potentially reducing radiology department capital and operating costs," the Dutch conglomerate said in a statement.
  • According to the company, the magnets could provide two advantages: decreasing of energy consumption and the potential to reduce the size, weight and costs of MRI scanners.
  • Tallahassee, Fla.-based MagCorp was founded by staff from the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory and provides magnet solutions.
  • U.S.-listed shares of Philips (PHG) were up 1.2% at $14.75 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.