Philips to explore MRI scanner magnets that do not need cooling to ultra-low temperatures
Nov. 30, 2022 9:43 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) on Wednesday said it had entered into a research partnership with U.S. company MagCorp to explore superconducting magnets for MRI scanners.
- Unlike normal MRI scanners, the magnets to be explored under the research collaboration would not require cooling to ultra-low temperatures such as -269 degrees Celsius using liquid helium.
- "Developing more sustainable alternatives to helium-cooled MRI magnets at a lower cost has the potential to offer significant benefits by making advanced MR imaging available to more patients in more diverse settings as well as potentially reducing radiology department capital and operating costs," the Dutch conglomerate said in a statement.
- According to the company, the magnets could provide two advantages: decreasing of energy consumption and the potential to reduce the size, weight and costs of MRI scanners.
- Tallahassee, Fla.-based MagCorp was founded by staff from the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory and provides magnet solutions.
- U.S.-listed shares of Philips (PHG) were up 1.2% at $14.75 in early trading.
