Researchers get $3M NIH grant to study Scynexis' antifungal drug SCY-247
Nov. 30, 2022 9:49 AM ETSCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) said researchers from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland were awarded a research grant of more than $3M by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to evaluate SCY-247 developed by the company as a potential therapy for Candida auris (C.auris), a multidrug-resistant yeast.
- The five-year grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of NIH will allow the team led by researchers at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center to evaluate the antifungal drug.
- "It is thrilling to see the NIH fund this important research to investigate oral and IV SCY-247, one of our patented triterpenoid antifungals, to target drug resistant C. auris, where there is great need due to limited treatment options and the potential to save lives," said Scynexis President and CEO Marco Taglietti.
- The company noted that it is developing SCY-247, a second generation fungerp, as a broad-spectrum antifungal for the potential treatment of multiple drug-resistant pathogens.
