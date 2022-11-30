The dollar index (DXY) and related currency exchange traded funds will be in focus on Wednesday afternoon, when investors get a chance to react to a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which could set the tone for trading ahead of the next interest rate decision in mid-December.

Powell is slated to appear at an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., with a speech that's expected to cover the economic outlook, inflation and the labor market in the U.S.

The remarks could provide a significant catalyst for the DXY, as the index is sensitive to interest rate moves and also to inflation levels. Higher inflation figures equal higher future rates and in turn move the DXY upwards. The opposite is also true as markets observed during last month's soft CPI print, which sent the index below its 100-day moving average.

With Powell set to address Wall Street, any hawkish or dovish rhetoric will send ripples across the currency landscape. Aside from the DXY, here are three funds that could see attention: the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU), and Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN).

Price swings in the dollar will also have a contagion affect to risk-on and risk-off currency pairs such as the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE), Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF), Invesco Currencyshares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY), Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB), and the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA).

The DXY currently hovers near its 200-day moving average as it trades at the 106.34 level, shy of its 200-day moving average which sits at 105.48. For reference, the last time the DXY closed below its 200-day moving average was on June 15, 2021.

Outside of the currency sphere, Fed Chair Powell’s remarks will also provide direction for the broader averages (SP500), (DJI), (COMP.IND), and their tracking ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:VOO), (IVV), (NYSEARCA:DIA), and (QQQ). On the major market averages front, the benchmark indices opened in a non-committal direction as they await Powell's 1:30 PM ET speech.