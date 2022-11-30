Fed policy means growth investing 'does not work' - Investec strategist

Investec strategist Roger Lee argued Wednesday that the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate policy will last longer than most investors think, forcing a fundamental reconsideration of investment strategies and diminishing the appeal of growth stocks.

Speaking to CNBC, the head of U.K. equity strategy at Investec contended that markets are overestimating the likelihood of a dramatic Fed pivot in 2023, saying that he believes the central bank is poised to hold rates at elevated levels in order to convincingly get inflation under control.

Given that the higher interest rates will create an economic environment drastically different than the one that has dominated the last couple of decades, Lee predicted that the situation will require a base-level reconsideration of investors' approach to markets.

"Almost every single investment strategy that worked in the last 10 years is almost certainly not going to work in the next," he said. "I still don't think the market has fully appreciated this."

Lee said these "changes in the investment horizon" will lead to deemphasis of higher-risk stocks, as growth becomes less attractive amid higher rates.

"Growth investing does not work in this new environment. High-multiple, high-P/E stocks do not work," he said.

Instead, Lee advised investors to look toward value stocks as the likely winners in the new environment.

"What one needs to be looking at, we think, is very much more what has underperformed in the past 10 years. And that is essentially value," he noted.

As the Fed has aggressively raised rates in 2022, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SP500) has plunged 17% over the course of the year. To Lee's point, this has been led by a slide in higher-risk assets. As part of this, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) has slumped nearly 31% on a year-to-date basis.

Meanwhile, funds highly leveraged to growth assets have seen even more dramatic declines. For example, Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), a fund devoted to innovation and growth companies, has lost 64% of its value in 2022.

Among ARKK's top holdings, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has dropped 62% in 2022, Tesla (TSLA) has fallen 55% and Roku (ROKU) has lost 77% of its value.

