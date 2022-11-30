Pending home sales drop for fifth straight month in October

Nov. 30, 2022 10:01 AM ET

  • October Pending Home Sales: -4.6% M/M to 77.1 vs. -5.0% consensus and -8.7% in September (revised from -10.2%).
  • Pending transactions fell by 37% from a year ago.
  • Two-decade high mortgage rates continued to prevent home buyers from taking any action, said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. On the bright side, “the upcoming months should see a return of buyers, as mortgage rates appear to have already peaked and have been coming down since mid-November.”
  • Contract signings dipped in three of four major regions, while the Midwest registered an increase. Y/Y, pending sales declined in all regions.
  • Earlier this week, (Nov. 29) Bank of America CEO said the housing market may have two more years of pain.

