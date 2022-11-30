October JOLTs: number of job openings slipping, quits rate ticking down

Nov. 30, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • October Job Openings: 10.334M vs. 10.5M consensus and 10.687M prior (revised from 10.717M).
  • Job openings rate: 6.3% vs. 6.5% prior. While the rate was little changed month-to-month, the number stands a full percentage point lower than its peak in March 2022.
  • Quits rate: 2.6% vs. 2.7% prior.
  • Job openings decreased in state and local government, excluding education; nondurable goods manufacturing; and federal government.
  • The number of job openings increased in other services and in finance and insurance.
  • Earlier, ADP jobs report showed 127K jobs were added in November, less than expected

