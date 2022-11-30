Bausch Health calls Bausch + Lomb an unrestricted subsidiary

Nov. 30, 2022

  • Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) added ~7% in the morning hours Wednesday after the Canadian pharma declared that, according to debt documents, its Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) spinoff would be an unrestricted subsidiary of the company.
  • Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), BHC’s former eye health business, made its public debut in May on the New York Stock Exchange following a downsized stock offering.
  • Bausch Health (BHC) noted that an entity called 1261229 B.C. Ltd., which owns 88.7% of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), is an unrestricted subsidiary of the company per the terms of its debt documents.
  • Therefore, “all of the subsidiaries of 1261229 B.C. Ltd., including Bausch + Lomb and its subsidiaries, are also now unrestricted subsidiaries of the Company and, as a result, are no longer subject to the covenants under the Bausch Health debt documents” Bausch Health (BHC) added.
  • Bausch Health (BHC) faces litigation in a New Jersey court over its decision to spin off Bausch + Lomb (BLCO). The lawsuit seeks the court to declare that the transfer of company assets to the spinoff is voidable and that Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) is liable for damages awarded against the company.

