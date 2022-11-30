NeuroOne ships first order of its electrode product to distribution partner Zimmer Biomet
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) on Wednesday said it had shipped the first commercial order to Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) of its Evo sEEG electrode technology for less than 30 days use.
- Shares of the micro-cap medical device company rose 7.8% to $1.43 in morning trading.
- NMTC has an exclusive worldwide distribution partnership with ZBH for its NeuroOne Evo Cortical and sEEG electrode product lines.
- The sEEG electrode product can be used to record, monitor and stimulate electrical signals at the subsurface level of the brain.
- The company received approval from the U.S. FDA for the Evo sEEG electrode technology in late Oct.
- "As opposed to cortical electrodes, sEEG electrodes provide a similar function at the subsurface level of the brain by using a much less invasive process that does not require removal of the top portion of the patient's skull," NeuroOne (NMTC) said in a statement.
