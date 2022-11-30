Nissan secures $1.44B green loan for EV investments

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) received new funding for zero-emission auto investments.

The Japanese automaker said that it secured a ¥200B Green Loan ($1.44B) arranged by Mizuho Bank and MUFG. The contract period for the loan is slated to be 5 and 7 years.

“As the first funds raised since launching the Nissan Sustainable Finance Framework in July, the company is deepening its investment program in electrification,” the automaker said in a statement. “Loan proceeds will fund eligible green projects defined in the framework, such as R&D, investments and expenditures for the design, development, and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles and components for electric vehicles or other future carbon-neutral initiatives.”

The auto manufacturer also announced the closure of its acquisition Vehicle Energy Japan on Wednesday.

