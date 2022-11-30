Amazon puts Salke in charge of MGM film, television
Nov. 30, 2022 10:15 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has firmed up leadership at its MGM studio operations, giving total control to its Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.
- She'll now serve as head of Amazon and MGM Studios, adding in oversight of MGM's scripted television and film, distribution, and creative marketing.
- That mostly brings to a close months of changes following Amazon closing an $8.5B purchase of the iconic Hollywood studio name. Former leaders Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy left MGM in April - they're now co-chairs and CEOs at Warner Bros. - and this week brought the exit of Mark Burnett as head of MGM's global television operations.
- Mike Hopkins, to whom Salke still reports, will manage linear and unscripted TV while Salke consolidates control of Amazon's film and scripted TV.
- Amazon recently spurred jumps in cinema stocks with reports of a $1B-plus annual investment in its theatrical releases.
