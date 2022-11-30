DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares edged into positive territory Wednesday as Jefferies analyst Brent Thill started his coverage of the digital documentation company with a neutral rating on the grounds of several issues facing the company in the near term.

Thill said factors regarding customer demand, larger economic matters and other issues are looking "negative" for the foreseeable future. Thill also said that DocuSign (DOCU) is also dealing with the upheaval of its executive team over the summer. In June, Chief Executive Dan Springer stepped down from his job following a worse-than-expected quarterly earnings report, and in September, DocuSign (DOCU) named Google (GOOG) executive Allan Thygesen as its new CEO.

"More than 50% of the management team has been in the role for less than a year, [which is] creating high execution risk," Thill said in a research note.

Thill also set a $50-a-share price target on DocuSign's (DOCU) stock.

Wall Street analysts, and Seeking Alpha authors, each have consensus hold ratings on DocuSign's (DOCU) shares. Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which historically outperforms the stock market, also gives DocuSign's (DOCU) shares a hold rating.