Struggling EV startups touch new lows

Nov. 30, 2022 10:29 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), FUV, HYZN, ARVLFFIEBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Automakers Display New Models At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Mario Tama

A number of EV startups fell to new lows on Wednesday, extending year-to-date declines of nearly 97% for some popular names in the space.

Shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) -4.12%, Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) -0.67%, and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) -4.63% each fell to new 52-week lows in the opening hour of trading on Wednesday. Meanwhile, both Faraday Future (FFIE) and Arrival SA (NASDAQ:ARVL) teetered only one cent above respective 52-week lows after edging lower after Wednesday’s open.

Many of the aforementioned names have plummeted over 90% to become penny stocks in 2022, paying off handsomely for short sellers that have placed substantial bets against each company. As of Wednesday, short interest in Mullen Automotive (MULN) 43.09%, Hyzon Motors (HYZN), and Arcimoto (FUV) still stood at 21.7%, and 27.37%, respectively.

Read more on Arrival’s recent C-suite reshuffle.

