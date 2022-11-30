Brookfield Asset Management taps Amazon's AWS to accelerate digital transition
Nov. 30, 2022 10:32 AM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), AMZN, BAM, BAM.A:CA, BEP.UN:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has picked Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as a cloud provider to accelerate its digital transition as well as enhance its renewable energy operations, AWS said Tuesday.
- As part of its efforts to advance its technological infrastructure and become a more data-driven company in the cloud, Brookfield's (BAM) legacy systems were migrated to AWS and is using AWS's analytics, containers, Internet of Things, machine learning, and storage capabilities.
- In addition to the deal, Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), a BAM subsidiary that owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities, will provide 601.6 megawatts of clean wind and solar energy capacity to provide electricity to seven Amazon (AMZN) projects in Europe, North America and India.
- Those projects "will help Amazon stay on path to power its operations with 100% renewable energy," said Ruth Kent, chief operating officer at Brookfield Renewable, adding that “AWS is helping us modernize our operational systems, giving us the scalability, reliability, and innovation we need to deliver clean energy around the world."
- In September, Brookfield Asset Management planned another $2B for India renewables projects.
Comments