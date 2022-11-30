CPI Aerostructures receives multi-year agreement, $7.5M firm order from Collins

  • CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) has entered into a pricing agreement with Collins Aerospace, to provide highly integrated airborne pod structures in support of Collins’ MS-110 Multispectral Airborne Reconnaissance System.
  • The agreement has a three-year period of performance with an option for an additional year.
  • The Company had received initial funding for non-recurring of $1.2M under the agreement in the 1st Quarter 2022.
  • The MS-110 represents the next generation of the DB-110 Dual Band Reconnaissance System, which provides day and nighttime wide area, long-range imagery coverage.
  • “CPI Aero is proud of the work we do supporting multiple reconnaissance systems developed by Collins Aerospace, including the DB-110, MS-110 and Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar pods.” said Dorith Hakim, CPI Aero’s CEO & President.

