The Chinese ventures of foreign assets managers including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), UBS (NYSE:UBS), and Warburg Pincus are seeking to expand their retirement products in the world's second largest economy, as China officially launched its private pension system last week, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Similar to the U.S.'s individual retirement account structure, the new Chinese system, initially started in 36 cities, allows individuals to open retirement accounts at banks to purchase pension products such as deposits and mutual funds.

Under the new system, local domestic workers covered by China's public pension insurance can contribute up to 12,000 yuan ($1,680) per year to their individual accounts and receive tax benefits.

Eddy Wong, who heads China International Fund Management, a joint venture between JPMorgan (JPM) and Shanghai International Trust Co., told Reuters China's individual pension market holds "huge potential and room for development."

UBS SDIC Fund Management, a joint venture between UBS (UBS) and China's State Development & Investment Corp., has one mutual fund that qualifies for the private pension system, but plans to expand its pension product funds "that meet the demand of investors with various age profiles and retirement priorities," Andrew Wang, CEO of the venture said.

Earlier this year, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) received approval for asset management venture in China.