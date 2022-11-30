Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund raises dividend by 11% to $0.05
Nov. 30, 2022 11:34 AM ETWestern Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund (WIA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities&Income Fund (WIA) declares $0.05/share monthly dividend, 11.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.045.
- Forward yield 6.69%
- Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 22; ex-div Dec. 21.
- Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 23.
- Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 17.
- The fund's December 2022 distributions consists of the regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 per share and a special distribution of $0.22000 per share.
Comments