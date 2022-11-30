AppLovin shares get a lift as Jefferies says it's time to hold
Nov. 30, 2022 11:02 AM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)AAPLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares rose more than 2% Wednesday as Jefferies analyst Brent Thill started coverage of the mobile-app software developer with a hold rating and some cautious comments about its near-term prospects.
- Thill also set a $14-a-share price target on AppLovin's (APP) stock. In his assessment, Thill said he doesn't think mobile advertising is "broken [over the] long-term following platform policy changes", but that the industry could face "another tough year" in 2023.
- Thill said that among the issues AppLovin (APP) and other mobile platform developers are dealing with include Apple's (AAPL) ad policies, which give iPhone users more freedom to opt out of having their online activity tracked across mobile devices.
- Earlier this month, AppLovin (APP) shares took a hit following ongoing negative sentiment around the company's recent earnings report.
- Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have consensus buy ratings on AppLovin's (APP) stock, while Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which historically outperforms the stock market, is at the other end of the spectrum on AppLovin (APP) with a strong sell rating.
