Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund raises dividend by 10% to $0.0605

  • Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) declares $0.0605/share monthly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.0550.
  • Forward yield 7.65%
  • Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 22; ex-div Dec. 21.
  • Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 23.
  • Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 17.
  • The fund's December 2022 distributions consists of the regular monthly distribution of $0.06050 per share and a special distribution of $0.18000 per share.
  • See WIW Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

