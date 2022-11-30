Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund raises dividend by 10% to $0.0605
Nov. 30, 2022 11:36 AM ETWestern Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities&Income Fund (WIW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) declares $0.0605/share monthly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.0550.
- Forward yield 7.65%
- Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 22; ex-div Dec. 21.
- Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 23.
- Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 17.
- The fund's December 2022 distributions consists of the regular monthly distribution of $0.06050 per share and a special distribution of $0.18000 per share.
