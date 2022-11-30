Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) -3.2% in Wednesday's trading as Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $93 price target, cut from $115, which sees a "self inflicted" lower earnings trajectory for the company caused by its planned potash expansion.

Piper analyst Charles Neivert criticizes Nutrien's (NTR) potash strategy, which calls for adding as much as 3M metric tons to existing facilities by 2025, saying "the potential for rapid changes in the potash market means it may not turn out to be money well spent, despite the low cost of the expansions."

"Our argument against the expansion is simply, why?," Neivert asked, noting both Belarus and Russia likely will return to full output before all of Nutrien's (NTR) capacity expansion is completed.

The analyst also believes global potash demand will not return to the pre-pandemic 2019 level until 2025, adding that potash supply was "more than adequate in 2019 and the world does not actually need the extra capacity that NTR would bring."

CEO Ken Seitz said recently that despite high prices that have led to a sharp pullback in potash demand, Nutrien (NTR) expects to follow through with plans to expand potash production capacity.