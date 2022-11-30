U.S. stocks seesawed in choppy trading on Wednesday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech later in the day and parsed a host of economic data including numbers on employment.

By mid-day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had given up its gains and had slipped under the flatline to 10,981.08 points.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was now down 0.38% at 3,942.87 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) had slipped 0.72% to 33,609.63 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine were trading in the red, with Financials and Industrials the top losers. Heavyweight sectors Communication Services and Technology were the only gainers.

Eyes are on Powell who is set to speak and answer moderated questions at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at 1330 ET.

"Powell has yet to explain the mechanism by which hiking rates is supposed to reduce inflation (which matters to analyzing when rates might peak)," UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "Today’s speech should signal a slowing of rate hikes, but Brainard and Williams of the Fed have already signaled that."

An Investec strategist argued Wednesday that the Fed's hawkish interest rate policy would last longer than most investors thought.

Powell's speech will be followed by Fed's Beige Book report on regional economic activity.

In a busy economic calendar, of note was the ADP jobs report which showed a lesser-than-expected 127K jobs added in November.

"This is only the fourth release of ADP’s private payroll estimate compiled using their new methodology, so we have very little history to judge its reliability," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson stated. "In August and September it substantially undershot the official measure, but it was very close in October. We have no way of knowing whether it ultimately will prove to be systematically biased, so until we have sufficient data to make a judgment, we will be ignoring ADP."

October JOLTs data also came in, with the number of job openings slipping and quit rates ticking down. Fed's Powell has specifically pointed to job openings as a gauge of labor market tightness.

Traders also digested a slip in October retail inventories versus a prior gain, a higher-than-expected rise in October wholesale inventories, a fifth straight monthly drop in pending home sales, and a dip in November Chicago PMI to 37.2 versus a consensus of 47.0.

"The plunge in the Chicago PMI is startling, but remember that no regional surveys are definitive evidence of anything; the monthly numbers are extremely noisy and the samples are small. We can’t ignore it entirely, though, and now look for a decline in the national ISM manufacturing survey, due tomorrow, to 49 from 50.2; we previously expected it to be broadly unchanged," Pantheon Macro's Kieran Clancy said.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index fell in November. Furthermore, revised Q3 GDP figures came in at 2.9%, above the forecasted 2.7%.

Turning to the bond markets, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 2 basis points to 3.77%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 5 basis points to 4.52%.

Among active stocks, NetApp (NTAP) was among the top S&P 500 losers after disappointing quarterly results. CrowdStrike (CRWD) also tumbled on its earnings report.