What to look for in Zscaler's FQ1 report?
Nov. 30, 2022 11:15 AM ETDLB, GEN, CHKP, CRWD, ZSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Zscaler (ZS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.79M (+47.8% Y/Y).
- Last quarter, the stock popped as Q4 results and guidance topped expectations.
- SA Authors give the stock a Buy rating; Wall St. rating of Buy; and Quant rating of Hold with lowest factor grades given to valuation.
- Among contributor comments, 'Zscaler: Leaders Tend To Be Expensive' and 'Zscaler: This Beaten Down Tech Stock Has 61% Revenue Growth'
- Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Looking at price performance of the stock on a YTD basis.
- Recent quarterly performance of peers, Gen Digital (GEN) topline was up 8% to $748M; CrowdStrike (CRWD) drops 20% defending its outlook miss; Checkpoint Software Technologies beats consensus; Dolby Laboratories missed consensus.
