MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) marked a steep decline on Wednesday after Benchmark stepped to the sidelines on the name.

“Miller has been one of our top ideas over the past couple of years, and we believe the “long-term” story remains intact. However, it appears to us that traditional macro-economic indicators are winning out and may continue to do so in the near-to-intermediate term,” the firm’s analysts said. “As such, we suppose it will be tough for investors to overlook the likely headwinds to the business for the next several quarters.”

The analysis added that the consumer-facing business has grown substantially to undergird the stock story in recent years, amplifying the macro pressure on the business. As such, the stock was downgraded from Buy to Hold.

Shares of the Michigan-based interior furnishings company fell 12.96% during Wednesday's trading, extending year to date losses to over 50%.

