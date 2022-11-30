South Jersey Industries ticks lower as talks with N.J. regulator over sale extended
Nov. 30, 2022 11:27 AM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) ticked down 0.4% as a schedule with a New Jersey utilities regulator was pushed out a month to give additional time for settlement talks over the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
- The changes to the procedure schedule were disclosing a filing with regulator on Wednesday.
- The latest extension comes after the parties and the New Jersey utilities regulator disclosed in October that some dates were pushed out for further settlement discussions.
- Infrastructure Investments Fund agrees to acquire South Jersey Industries (SJI) for $36/share in cash in February.
