Build-A-Bear Workshop pops after earnings beat, guidance lift

Nov. 30, 2022 11:31 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Build-A-Bear Workshop Store At Mall of America

Adam Bettcher

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) rallied on Wednesday after besting consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report.

Net retail sales were up 8.3% during the quarter to $99.2M with growth in sales from corporately-managed retail stores more than offsetting a decline in consolidated e-commerce demand.

The retailer noted that consolidated e-commerce demand decreased 29.4% compared to a year ago as consumers continue to embrace a return to in-person shopping. However, e-commerce demand still showed an increase of 104.7% from the 2019 period.

Gross profit margin slipped 10 bps to 52.0% of sales. BBW noted it mitigated the negative impact of approximately 200 basis points from higher freight costs by leveraging occupancy and distribution costs.

Net income increased 27.1% year-over-year in Q3 to $7.5M.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) expects to end FY22 with an increase in total stores in North America inclusive of third-party locations as it continues to execute its previously announced plans to open 20 Workshops within the fiscal year.

For the full year, BBW sees revenue falling in a range of $455M to $465M vs. $421M consensus.

Shares of BBW rose 16.67% in Wednesday morning trading following the earnings topper.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.