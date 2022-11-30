Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) rallied on Wednesday after besting consensus marks with its Q3 earnings report.

Net retail sales were up 8.3% during the quarter to $99.2M with growth in sales from corporately-managed retail stores more than offsetting a decline in consolidated e-commerce demand.

The retailer noted that consolidated e-commerce demand decreased 29.4% compared to a year ago as consumers continue to embrace a return to in-person shopping. However, e-commerce demand still showed an increase of 104.7% from the 2019 period.

Gross profit margin slipped 10 bps to 52.0% of sales. BBW noted it mitigated the negative impact of approximately 200 basis points from higher freight costs by leveraging occupancy and distribution costs.

Net income increased 27.1% year-over-year in Q3 to $7.5M.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) expects to end FY22 with an increase in total stores in North America inclusive of third-party locations as it continues to execute its previously announced plans to open 20 Workshops within the fiscal year.

For the full year, BBW sees revenue falling in a range of $455M to $465M vs. $421M consensus.

Shares of BBW rose 16.67% in Wednesday morning trading following the earnings topper.