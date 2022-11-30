Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys said Wednesday he favors brokers and exchanges, with Cboe Global (BATS:CBOE) his top pick, as "it's too early to abandon a defensive stance" as the firm's U.S. equity strategists continue to expect volatility.

The "key debate into 2023 is whether, when, and how to pivot within the Brokers, Asset Managers, and Exchanges" space, he wrote in a note to clients. While it's not yet time to switch to offense, Cyprys is looking ahead to the Fed pivot and peak rates. With that view, he added Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to the firm's Financials Finest List and downgraded LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Equal Weight from Overweight, removing it from the Financials Finest List.

Commenting on the LPLA downgrade, explained that peak interest rates and net interest margin on the horizon "could lead to multiple derating as forward earnings growth decelerates meaningfully and we approach peak earning cycle." He still likes the company's long-term growth prospects, but sees less upside bias to consensus estimates and valuation appears more balanced.

Cyprys also recently added Cboe Global (CBOE) to the Financials Finest List. "We see CBOE as a defensive beneficiary against a more challenging macro backdrop as elevated market volatility should support the outlook for trading volumes," he said.

He remains selective in the alternative asset managers space, preferring Blackstone (BX), P10 (NYSE:PX), and Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE:BRDG). "We view BX as a core Alts holding with a best-in-class private markets franchise, PX as a fee related earnings pure play with limited EPS downside and underappreciated growth story, and BRDG as a secular growth story with inflation protection given exposure to attractive real estate end markets."

In the past year, LPL Financial (LPLA) has risen 51% as seen in this chart.

Cyprys's bullish view of Blackstone (BX) contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy. SA Authors also are bullish on BX with an average rating of Buy.

