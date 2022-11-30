Dollar General Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 11:36 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.43B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
