Veeva Systems Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $546.06M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.
