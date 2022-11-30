Ulta Beauty Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.13 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ULTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
