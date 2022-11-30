Meta Platforms backs off NYC office space as it trims costs - Bloomberg
Nov. 30, 2022 11:39 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is scaling back ambitious office plans at New York City's Hudson Yards projects, Bloomberg reports, as the company pivots to cost-savings mode amid layoffs.
- Meta stock (META) jumped to a session high on the news, and it's up 2.2% on the day.
- Meta leases more than 250,000 square feet across two towers there - at 30 and 55 Hudson Yards - but is declining its option to renew the lease, which currently runs through 2024, according to the report.
- It will return that space to landlord Related Cos. when the lease terminates.
- That's part of a real estate review coming alongside the company's move to cut about 13% of its workforce, announced earlier in November.
- Bernstein's new look at technology headcounts suggests Meta has already "bitten the bullet" with its move, but that it's suffered on revenue per employee after hiring up in non-revenue roles.
