Nov. 30, 2022

Hudson Yards Dusk

zxvisual/iStock via Getty Images

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is scaling back ambitious office plans at New York City's Hudson Yards projects, Bloomberg reports, as the company pivots to cost-savings mode amid layoffs.
  • Meta stock (META) jumped to a session high on the news, and it's up 2.2% on the day.
  • Meta leases more than 250,000 square feet across two towers there - at 30 and 55 Hudson Yards - but is declining its option to renew the lease, which currently runs through 2024, according to the report.
  • It will return that space to landlord Related Cos. when the lease terminates.
  • That's part of a real estate review coming alongside the company's move to cut about 13% of its workforce, announced earlier in November.
  • Bernstein's new look at technology headcounts suggests Meta has already "bitten the bullet" with its move, but that it's suffered on revenue per employee after hiring up in non-revenue roles.

