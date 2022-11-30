Radius Global Infrastructure jumps 22% after report EQT in takeover talks
Nov. 30, 2022 11:44 AM ETRadius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) soared 22% after a report that EQT AB is in discussions to purchase the lessor of cell sites to wireless-tower operators.
- EQT is said to be talking to banks about financing a deal, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. No agreement has been reached and talks could still fall apart. Radius Global (RADI) has a market cap of $1.1 billion.
- The latest update comes after Bloomberg reported in May that Radius Global (RADI) was exploring a sale. Earlier this month Street Insider published an item that Stonepeak Partners was said to be evaluating a takeover bid.
- Radius Global (RADI) has short interest of 9%.
- Radius Global (RADI) is scheduled to present next Tuesday at the 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York.
