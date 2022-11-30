Canadian Imperial Bank Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 30, 2022 11:54 AM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), CM:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-62.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (-18.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

