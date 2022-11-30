Duluth Holdings Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 11:55 AM ETDuluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-222.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.3M (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DLTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
