G-III Apparel Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 11:55 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments