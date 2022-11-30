TD Bank invests $5M in Citizens Trust Bank
- The Commercial Bank of TD Bank has made a $5M equity investment in Citizens Trust Bank in Atlanta, to help expand opportunities for minority-owned businesses as it eyes further expansion into the region.
- This investment closely aligns with TD's purpose to enrich the lives of the customers and communities it serves.
- The investment was made for $5M in preferred shares via TD Community Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD Bank.
- This move will enable minority-owned businesses greater access to capital, while allowing Citizens Trust to provide broad financial services in communities that are often underserved.
- "Citizens Trust Bank continues to seek partners that align with our mission to provide minority businesses access to capital which allows them to create jobs and support healthy communities," said Citizens Trust Bank's President and CEO Cynthia N. Day.
