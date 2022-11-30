Lands' End Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 11:56 AM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $383.36M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
