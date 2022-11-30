American Outdoor Brands Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-69.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.67M (-22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOUT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
