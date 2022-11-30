American Outdoor Brands Q2 2023 Earnings Preview

Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-69.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.67M (-22.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AOUT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.