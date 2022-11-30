Zumiez Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.42M (-22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZUMZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
