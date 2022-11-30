GE, L3Harris, Textron, Veritas Capital said to be vying to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne

General Electric (NYSE:GE) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) are among the companies vying to buy rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD), Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Aerojet (AJRD) rose as much as 12% in morning trading before giving back some of its gains.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) and private equity firm Veritas Capital also are competing to buy Aerojet (AJRD), whose $4.4 billion takeover by Lockheed Martin (LMT) was blocked by antitrust authorities in February.

Spokespeople for the prospective buyers either declined to comment specifically on the potential deal or didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Aerojet (AJRD) designs and manufactures rocket engines for space, defense, civil and commercial applications. The company made the engines and high-pressure tanks for NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket as part of the Artemis missions to return people to the moon.

Aerojet's (AJRD) customers include the Pentagon, Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Reuters reported.

Aerojet's (AJRD) revenue grew less than 1% from a year earlier to $549.8 million in Q3 as the company faced supply-chain delays.

Aerojet's stock had risen 7.4% this year through Nov. 29, contrasting with a 12% decline for the Standard & Poor's 400 midcap stock index (SP400).