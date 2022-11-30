A staff recommendation by Federal Trade Commission on Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned $69 billion purchase of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) is said to be expected by mid-December.

The FTC is then expected to make a decision in January, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. Microsoft is said to be working to give assurances to Sony (SONY) that it will allow Activision's games to be played on the PlayStation console, and held meetings to discuss terms with Sony over the weekend.

The update comes after a Politico report last Wednesday that the FTC is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the Activision deal. On Monday, Reuters reported that Microsoft (MSFT) is likely to soon offer the European Union concessions in order to dismiss objections to its Activision deal. Microsoft's plan would be a 10-year licensing deal with Sony (SONY).

The Dealreporter story also comes after a FTC calendar item from late Tuesday indicated a closed-door Commission meeting at the agency is scheduled for next Thursday, which some traders speculate it may be related to Activision/Microsoft. Activision (ATVI) shares ticked down 0.6%.

Sony was reported to have met with Europe's antitrust regulator about the proposed transaction in September, and Microsoft responded to that opposition with complaints in October.