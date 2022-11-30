888 Holdings highlights upside from William Hill deal

Nov. 30, 2022 12:12 PM ET888 Holdings plc (EIHDF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) held a Capital Markets event on November 29 that delved into the upside from the William Hill integration.

During the 888 Holdings presentation, execs highlighted revenue potential including from more in-play football events and a higher horse racing win margin. Other opportunities seen include football player stat markets, live casino expansion, and more cross-selling.

Following the presentation, Jefferies pointed to 888 Holdings plc (OTCPK:EIHDF) as a gaming stock with more than 170% upside.

Analyst James Wheatcroft said 888's Capital Markets Day highlighted that the company is making deleveraging a the top priority with a target for less than 3.5X net debt/EBITDA by the end of 2025. Wheatcroft also said 888's increased cost savings and potential revenue synergies from the William Hill deal.

Jefferies' breakdown: "The market backdrop has changed materially since 888 acquired William Hill, as readily acknowledged and now addressed by 888. The focus on deleveraging is therefore entirely appropriate, in our view. Indeed, the upside from costs savings and synergies from the deal allows 888 to better absorb current inflation and regulatory headwinds. Valuation looks very modest compared to historical levels — as 888 executes the integration plan and the synergies feed into numbers, we expect that material valuation discount to narrow."

Jefferies has a Buy rating on 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF).

888 Holdings was highlighted last week as one of the stocks to watch for a World Cup bounce.

