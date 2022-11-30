Sterling Check refinances $700M credit facility, authorizes $100M share buybacks
Nov. 30, 2022 12:23 PM ETSterling Check Corp. (STER)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) refinanced a $700M credit facility and authorized a $100M share repurchase program.
- The new five-year credit facility will enable the company to invest in organic revenue growth and M&A.
- The company completed a refinancing of its existing debt via a $300M term loan A facility and a $400M revolving credit facility.
- Additionally, the board authorized a repurchase of up to $100M shares over a period through Dec. 31, 2024.
- The buybacks are set to be funded through existing cash and future free cash flow.
- Source: Press Release
