Sterling Check refinances $700M credit facility, authorizes $100M share buybacks

Nov. 30, 2022 12:23 PM ETSterling Check Corp. (STER)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Stock buyback sign on graph and coins background.

Maria Vonotna

  • Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) refinanced a $700M credit facility and authorized a $100M share repurchase program.
  • The new five-year credit facility will enable the company to invest in organic revenue growth and M&A.
  • The company completed a refinancing of its existing debt via a $300M term loan A facility and a $400M revolving credit facility.
  • Additionally, the board authorized a repurchase of up to $100M shares over a period through Dec. 31, 2024.
  • The buybacks are set to be funded through existing cash and future free cash flow.
  • Source: Press Release

